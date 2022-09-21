Patriots-Ravens injury report: Kyle Dugger, Jakobi Meyers held out of Wednesday's practice
The New England Patriots will look to make it two consecutive victories when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. They begin the week with two key contributors listed as non-participants in practice.
Safety Kyle Dugger and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers missed Wednesday's session due to knee injuries. Both players were banged up during Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports tests on Meyers' knee showed nothing significant and his status will be determined later in the week.
Six Patriots players were limited participants, including safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back). Godchaux exited to the locker room after sustaining the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game but returned in the third.
Three of the five Ravens listed as non-participants were rested on Wednesday. The other two absent from practice were wideout Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin).
Lamar Jackson wore a protective sleeve on his right arm and was a limited participant in practice, but head coach John Harbaugh confirmed his quarterback will be good to go for Week 3.
Here are Wednesday's full injury reports for the Patriots and Ravens. Kickoff for New England's home opener is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
New England Patriots (1-1)
Did not participate
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee
Limited participation
S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
DB Cody Davis - Calf
DL Davon Godchaux - Back
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Knee
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
Full participation
No Players Listed.
Baltimore Ravens (1-1)
Did not participate
DE Calais Campbell - Not Injury Related / Rest
WR Devin Duvernay - Concussion
OLB Justin Houston - Not Injury Related / Rest
CB Marlon Humphrey - Groin
CB Marcus Peters - Not Injury Related / Rest
Limited participation
QB Lamar Jackson - Right Elbow
TE Isaiah Likely - Groin
WR James Proche II - Groin
T Ronnie Stanley - Ankle
DB Brandon Stephens - Quad
CB Damarion Williams - Ankle
Full participation
RB J.K. Dobbins - Knee
DT Travis Jones - Knee