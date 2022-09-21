Patriots-Ravens injury report: Kyle Dugger, Jakobi Meyers held out of Wednesday's practice

Patriots-Ravens injury report: Two Pats players miss Wednesday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will look to make it two consecutive victories when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. They begin the week with two key contributors listed as non-participants in practice.

Safety Kyle Dugger and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers missed Wednesday's session due to knee injuries. Both players were banged up during Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports tests on Meyers' knee showed nothing significant and his status will be determined later in the week.

Six Patriots players were limited participants, including safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back). Godchaux exited to the locker room after sustaining the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game but returned in the third.

Three of the five Ravens listed as non-participants were rested on Wednesday. The other two absent from practice were wideout Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin).

Lamar Jackson wore a protective sleeve on his right arm and was a limited participant in practice, but head coach John Harbaugh confirmed his quarterback will be good to go for Week 3.

Here are Wednesday's full injury reports for the Patriots and Ravens. Kickoff for New England's home opener is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (1-1)

Did not participate

S Kyle Dugger - Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee

Limited participation

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin

DB Cody Davis - Calf

DL Davon Godchaux - Back

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Knee

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

Full participation

No Players Listed.

Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Did not participate

DE Calais Campbell - Not Injury Related / Rest

WR Devin Duvernay - Concussion

OLB Justin Houston - Not Injury Related / Rest

CB Marlon Humphrey - Groin

CB Marcus Peters - Not Injury Related / Rest

Limited participation

QB Lamar Jackson - Right Elbow

TE Isaiah Likely - Groin

WR James Proche II - Groin

T Ronnie Stanley - Ankle

DB Brandon Stephens - Quad

CB Damarion Williams - Ankle

