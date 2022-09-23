Patriots-Ravens injury report: Jakobi Meyers questionable for Week 3

Jakobi Meyers, seven others questionable for Sunday vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots enter their Week 3 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens with some question marks.

After missing Wednesday and Thursday's practices, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger are listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. The good news is both players, who exited Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with knee injuries, were upgraded to limited participants in Friday's practice.

Six other Patriots players are listed as questionable for Week 3, including defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Adrian Phillips and cornerback Jalen Mills. No players have been ruled out yet for New England, but linebacker Raekwon McMillan did not practice Friday due to a thumb injury.

The Ravens removed wideout Devin Duvernay (concussion), quarterback Lamar Jackson (right elbow), and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) from the injury report on Friday. Tackle Ronnie Stanley is listed as doubtful.

Here's the final injury report for this weekend's matchup between the Patriots and Ravens.

New England Patriots (1-1)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin (LP)

DB Cody Davis - Calf (LP)

S Kyle Dugger- Knee (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux - Back (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb (DNP)

WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee (LP)

CB Jalen Mills - Hamstring (LP)

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs (LP)

Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

T Ronnie Stanley - Ankle (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE