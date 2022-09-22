Patriots-Ravens injury report: CB Jalen Mills limited in Thursday's practice
Patriots-Ravens injury report: Jalen Mills limited on Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Another New England Patriots starter has landed on the injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Cornerback Jalen Mills was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring issue, per the team. He was a full participant in Wednesday's session.
Safety Kyle Dugger and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers remain listed as non-participants in practice. They also missed Wednesday's session due to knee injuries sustained during the Patriots' Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Patriots Talk: Did the Patriots blow it when passing on Lamar Jackson? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
The Ravens upgraded wideout Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) from DNPs to limited participants on Thursday. Quarterback Lamar Jackson (right elbow) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) were upgraded from limited to full participants.
Here are Thursday's full injury reports for the Patriots and Ravens. Kickoff for New England's home opener is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
New England Patriots (1-1)
Did not participate
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee
Limited participation
S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
DB Cody Davis - Calf
DL Davon Godchaux - Back
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
CB Jalen Mills - Hamstring
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Knee
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
Full participation
No Players Listed.
Baltimore Ravens (1-1)
Did not participate
No Players Listed.
Limited participation
WR Devin Duvernay - Concussion
CB Marlon Humphrey - Groin
CB Marcus Peters - NIR rest/knee
TE Isaiah Likely - Groin
WR James Proche II - Groin
T Ronnie Stanley - Ankle
DB Brandon Stephens - Quad
CB Damarion Williams - Ankle
Full participation
RB J.K. Dobbins - Knee
DT Travis Jones - Knee
QB Lamar Jackson - Right Elbow