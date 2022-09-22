Patriots-Ravens injury report: CB Jalen Mills limited in Thursday's practice

Patriots-Ravens injury report: Jalen Mills limited on Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another New England Patriots starter has landed on the injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Cornerback Jalen Mills was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring issue, per the team. He was a full participant in Wednesday's session.

Safety Kyle Dugger and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers remain listed as non-participants in practice. They also missed Wednesday's session due to knee injuries sustained during the Patriots' Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens upgraded wideout Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) from DNPs to limited participants on Thursday. Quarterback Lamar Jackson (right elbow) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) were upgraded from limited to full participants.

Here are Thursday's full injury reports for the Patriots and Ravens. Kickoff for New England's home opener is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (1-1)

Did not participate

S Kyle Dugger - Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee

Limited participation

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin

DB Cody Davis - Calf

DL Davon Godchaux - Back

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

CB Jalen Mills - Hamstring

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Knee

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

Full participation

No Players Listed.

Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Did not participate

No Players Listed.

Limited participation

WR Devin Duvernay - Concussion

CB Marlon Humphrey - Groin

CB Marcus Peters - NIR rest/knee

TE Isaiah Likely - Groin

WR James Proche II - Groin

T Ronnie Stanley - Ankle

DB Brandon Stephens - Quad

CB Damarion Williams - Ankle

Full participation