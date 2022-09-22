Patriots-Ravens injury report: CB Jalen Mills limited in Thursday's practice

0
Justin Leger
·1 min read

Patriots-Ravens injury report: Jalen Mills limited on Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another New England Patriots starter has landed on the injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Cornerback Jalen Mills was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring issue, per the team. He was a full participant in Wednesday's session.

Safety Kyle Dugger and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers remain listed as non-participants in practice. They also missed Wednesday's session due to knee injuries sustained during the Patriots' Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patriots Talk: Did the Patriots blow it when passing on Lamar Jackson? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Ravens upgraded wideout Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) from DNPs to limited participants on Thursday. Quarterback Lamar Jackson (right elbow) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) were upgraded from limited to full participants.

Here are Thursday's full injury reports for the Patriots and Ravens. Kickoff for New England's home opener is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (1-1)

Did not participate

  • S Kyle Dugger - Knee

  • WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee

Limited participation

Full participation

  • No Players Listed.

Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Did not participate

  • No Players Listed.

Limited participation

  • WR Devin Duvernay - Concussion

  • CB Marlon Humphrey - Groin

  • CB Marcus Peters - NIR rest/knee

  • TE Isaiah Likely - Groin

  • WR James Proche II - Groin

  • T Ronnie Stanley - Ankle

  • DB Brandon Stephens - Quad

  • CB Damarion Williams - Ankle

Full participation

  • RB J.K. Dobbins - Knee

  • DT Travis Jones - Knee

  • QB Lamar Jackson - Right Elbow

Recommended Stories