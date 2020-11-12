Patriots, Ravens about to add another chapter to memorable NFL rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Sunday night, the Patriots and Ravens will play the latest installment of a rivalry that has featured some incredible games over recent years, including four playoff battles over a six-season stretch -- two in the AFC Championship Game.

How good has the competition been over the years? It's the first time since 2007 that either team enters the matchup with a losing record.

Seven of the last 11 meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less, though last season's matchup was a one-sided affair, a 37-20 Ravens win that spoiled the Patriots' undefeated record. Can New England get some revenge in this year's matchup, even though they're 7-point underdogs?

Here's a quick reminder of the memorable meetings between the AFC foes.