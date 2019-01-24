Patriots, Rams will wear these Super Bowl LIII hats on sidelines originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

When your favorite team makes it to the Super Bowl, there's an opportunity to add a few awesome hats to your collection.

There's the conference championship winners hat, the Super Bowl sidelines hat and the Super Bowl champions hat. The sideline hats for Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, made by New Era, have been revealed.

Here's what these two teams will wear in Atlanta.

Pretty standard design here, and the Rams one looks especially nice with the old school yellow and blue colors. These hats will match nicely with the throwback-inspired jerseys the Rams are expected to wear as the home team in Super Bowl LIII. Die-hard hat collectors will appreciate the addition of the Super Bowl LIII logo on the side.

While these hats are pretty cool, it's not the one the Patriots and Rams are hoping to wear at the end of Sunday night. Those champion hats have yet to be revealed, however.

