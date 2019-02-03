Photos of Patriots and Rams superfans living their best lives will get you pumped for tonight

Patriots fans ready for game time. (Photo: Getty Images)

For some NFL fans, supporting their favorite football team goes way beyond cheering them on from their couch or the stands, or wearing their favorite player’s jersey. Here’s how die-hard Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots superfans are showing their support for their beloved teams as they get ready for the big game on Sunday.

Turning your home into a Rams museum

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Los Angeles Rams superfan Scott Christenson loves the Rams so much that he’s created a room in his house totally devoted to them — including a Rams pool table, wall-to-wall pennants and mannequins wearing vintage Rams gear.





Inking a predictive win for the Rams

Football season may not have started until Sept. 6, but loyal Rams fan Kenneth Dunham predicted a Rams Super Bowl win way back on Aug. 18, when he got a “Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LIII Champions” tattoo on his arm. Dunham told KCAL9 that even if the Rams don’t win, he’ll have “zero regrets” about his ink. “I wear it as a badge of honor regardless,” he said. “I’ve been a fan since ’76 and I’ll always be a fan, so no regrets.”

Story continues

Getting a Patriots championship tattoo… before the game

Not to be outdone by Rams fan Dunham, Patriots superfan Brian Babikian is so sure that the Pats are going to win the Super Bowl this year that he got a tattoo proclaiming “Super Bowl LIII Champs” — also back in August. It was a “calculated risk,” Babikian told NJ.com, “and now we’re here.” He predicts New England will win 31-21.





Amassing Rams gear

Joe “Silver Fox” Ramirez, who has been dubbed the Rams’ Official Superfan, started collecting Rams gear when he was just a teenager. Now, after eight years of rallies with the SoCal Rams Booster Club and a lifetime of team support, he’s an icon in his own right. Ramirez made his first ram horn construction hat in 2014, which spent two years in the NFL Experience museum in New York, and is now with ESPN in Atlanta being autographed by players and celebrities. “On paper we’re a better team,” Ramirez tells Yahoo Lifestyle, referring to the Rams. “Our offensive line is better than their offensive line, our defense is better. All they’ve got is the quarterback and the experience. If they lose, hey, nobody expected them to get there this quick. I was still getting used to them being in L.A.”

Creating a home shrine to the Patriots

Chris Sharples is very specific when it comes to his football traditions. In his “fan cave,” which is the entire basement of his Maine home, all of the memorabilia stays in the exact same place once the season starts, according to News Center Maine. Sharples also sits in the same spot for every game, maintains a no-shave policy through the season and hasn’t missed a game in 20 years. He also coordinates his 90 hats and 35 jerseys by color, wearing white for away games and blue for home.

Turning yourself into the Pats mascot

Keith Birchall — also known as the “Silver Bullet” — paints himself silver for games and decks himself out in Pats gear, including a Flying Elvis hat. He’s at every home game and three away games every year, and is really good at finding photo opps for himself, Pats players and other Pats Nation superfans like Mark Wahlberg.

Showing your Rams loyalty

Lisa Bueno and Jim Flores are such die-hard Rams fans that they not only have season tickets, but also have season tickets for when the team’s new stadium opens in 2020. The two have turned their dining room into a Rams memorabilia room, and they tailgate before each game with a few hundred of their friends in the World Tour Rams Tour Booster Club. Bueno even has a tattoo of ram horns in flowers on her shoulder.





Wearing your Tom Brady pride

Danielle Resha might live on the West Coast now, but the Massachusetts native is a lifelong Patriots fan. She’s so passionate about the team that she paints her dog’s nails in Pats colors, and has a vanity plate on her car that’s in honor of Tom Brady. Resha, who co-owns the fitness clothing line Left Coast Vibes Co. with business partner Jamie Hagiya, has even sold her own Patriots gear with the saying, “Sundays are for Tom Brady.”





Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.



