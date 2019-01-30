Patriots and Rams release first Super Bowl LIII injury report originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are both healthy teams entering Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, and that was reflected in the first injury report of the week released Wednesday.

The only player limited for the Patriots at practice was defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jenny Vrentas provided more information on Brown in her pool report from Patriots practice:

There was one addition to the injury report: Defensive tackle Malcom Brown was limited today with a calf injury, head coach Bill Belichick said. Brown was at practice wearing his helmet but spent most of the session on the sideline. Everyone else was a full participant, Belichick said. "He did some stuff early in practice today," Belichick said of Brown. "Everybody else was good to go."

Here's the first Super Bowl injury report for the Patriots and Rams.

PATRIOTS

Limited Participant

Malcom Brown, DT (Calf)





RAMS

Limited Participant



Greg Zuerlein, K (Left foot)



Did Not Participate

Blake Countess, S (Foot)



Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.