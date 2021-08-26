Patriots, Rams forced to revise Sony Michel trade terms originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Wednesday's New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams trade involving Sony Michel hit a brief snag before it was made official.

The original deal sent Michel to L.A. in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-rounder that would convert to a fourth-rounder if the Rams were given a fourth-round compensatory pick for the 2022 NFL Draft. Those terms turned out to be illegal.

The Athletic reports the Patriots and Rams were forced to revise the terms as teams are not allowed to put any conditions on a trade for a compensatory pick. As a result, the deal was tweaked and the Patriots will receive a 2023 fourth-round pick to go with the 2022 sixth-rounder. Unlike the previous agreement, the revised trade guarantees New England a fourth-round selection.

NFL teams weren't allowed to trade compensatory picks until 2016, so it isn't a total surprise both teams were unaware of the rule. Nonetheless, it didn't end up being a major inconvinience for either side as the trade went through and Michel showed up to Rams camp on Thursday.