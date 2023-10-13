Patriots-Raiders Week 6 injury report: Seven players ruled out for Pats

The New England Patriots are a banged up football team entering Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots officially ruled out seven players Friday when they released their final injury report.

Starting left guard Cole Strange will miss his fourth game this season with a knee injury. Offensive linemen Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Riley Reiff , both of whom are dealing with knee injuries, also won't play. This leaves New England with less-than-ideal depth on the o-line.

The passing attack will be without two wide receivers. Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster both did not practice Friday due to a concussion. Douglas is arguably the Patriots' most explosive receiver and the team's best downfield threat.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (elbow) and defensive back Cody Davis (knee) are out as well.

New England has 10 players listed as questionable. The group is headlined by safety Kyle Dugger (foot), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), right guard Michael Onwenu (ankle) and linebacker Josh Uche (knee).

Here are the final Week 6 injury reports for the Patriots and Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

New England Patriots (1-4)

Out

DB Cody Davis, Knee (LP)

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion (DNP)

LB Matthew Judon, Elbow (DNP)

OL Riley Reiff, Knee (LP)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion (DNP)

G Cole Strange, Knee (LP)

OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Knee (LP)

Doubtful

No players listed

Questionable

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

OT Trent Brown, Chest (LP)

S Kyle Dugger, Foot (LP)

DL Trey Flowers, Foot (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (LP)

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle (LP)

WR Tyquan Thornton,Shoulder (LP)

LB Josh Uche, Knee (LP)

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder (LP)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)

Out

TBA

Doubtful

TBA

Questionable