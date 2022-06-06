Free-agent kicker Tristan Vizcaino may be closer to securing a spot on a team’s 90-man roster.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Vizcaino is working out for the Patriots on Monday and he’ll have a workout with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Since going undrafted out of Washington, Vizcaino has spent time with the Bengals, Cowboys, Vikings, 49ers, Bills, and Chargers. But he’s only appeared in regular-season games for San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In six games for the Chargers last season, Vizcaino connected on 6-of-7 field goals but just 10-of-15 extra points. That led to him getting waived in late October, though he did get signed to Los Angeles’ practice squad.

New England currently has Nick Folk and Quinn Nordin on its roster. Folk hit 92 percent of his field goals and 89 percent of extra points in 2021.

The Raiders have Daniel Carlson, who led the league with 40 made field goals and 43 attempts last season. He also connected on 30-of-33 extra points.

Patriots, Raiders to work out Tristan Vizcaino this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk