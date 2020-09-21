Patriots are quickly learning what their 2020 team is made of

Curran: Pats' Week 2 effort suggests this team has real potential originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two games into the 2020 season, you can already take this to the bank about the Patriots.

They are way, way, way ahead of schedule.

With all of the attrition, no offseason, an offense that was hastily installed after a castoff superstar was signed and won the starting job, the Patriots didn’t figure to look like the Patriots until around Columbus Day. Or maybe Halloween. If at all.

Sunday night in Seattle, they showed their DNA remains intact.

"We learned a lot tonight from these guys,” said Julian Edelman, who caught eight Cam Newton passes for a career-high 179 yards in a spectacularly fun 35-30 loss. “Down two scores with two minutes to go, across the country against a good football team. It literally came down to the last play but (I’m) really proud of how we played as a team."

"We've got a good group,” said Devin McCourty, who took a room-service deflection off the hands of Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen back for a touchdown in the game’s opening stages. "I think when you lose an offseason and come back in training camp and everything’s different, we’re still learning about ourselves.

"We fell short tonight, we didn’t get the outcome we wanted but I think we gotta keep improving, we gotta keep at it. Games like this let you know you got a shot. You got a shot to be a really good team but we gotta get better.”

Every week is its own test. And this one was a whole lot different than what the Patriots took in Week 1.

Instead of playing against a building team with a journeyman quarterback in the Dolphins, Sunday night they faced a capital P Program that featured the league’s best player (depending on the week) at the height of his powers on offense (Russell Wilson) and a defense with superstars.

They weren’t in a defensive rockfight but a bona fide shootout. They weren’t rolling up yards on the ground and covering up perceived deficiencies at wideout, they were ripping off chunks of yards through the air and using those wideouts as the hammer.

There are a few losses in the Patriots’ past that served as springboards for future success. The 24-17 regular-season loss to the Rams in 2001 is a prime example. It’s too early to tell just what this loss to Seattle foretold, but the Patriots know more about themselves than they did when they got on the plane to the Pacific Northwest on Friday afternoon.

“I think the team took a big step the way we competed,” said Bill Belichick. “I think our team stepped up collectively. They competed right down to the end, the last four minutes of the game. We did a lot of things right there. Unfortunately it was not quite enough.”

Not enough to secure the non-conference win. Correct. But they did plenty to announce to a national audience that they’re not going anywhere.

Just as last week’s win against Miami was graded on the curve as being, well, fine. A start. Nice but not cause to break out the sheetcake in the breakroom. This week’s loss needs to be graded on the curve.

Olsen’s early stone hands gave them seven, sure. But Wilson took touchdowns that few other quarterbacks would be able to. His two long-distance touchdown passes – one to D.K. Metcalf and the other to David Moore – came on throws few in the league can make.

His early touchdown to Tyler Lockett came because he skittered around like a salamander until coverage inevitably loosened.

His other two touchdown passes – yes, there were five of them – came on plays the Patriots could have executed better defensively, but those busts are so far the exception and not the rule. I don’t know about you, but I thought the learning curve for a remade linebacker crew and a secondary without Patrick Chung was going to be a whole lot steeper than it appears to be.

The Patriots got lit up on the ground (Seattle rolled up 154 yards rushing) and that’s something they’ll need to shore up in a hurry. And they benefited a bit from Seattle rolling up nine penalties for 68 yards. But the building blocks appear to be in place for them to get better over there.

Story continues