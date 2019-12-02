Patriots quickly cut Kai Forbath

He came, he saw, he missed a kick. And then he got cut.

Kicker Kai Forbath, who was available in late November for a reason, is available again. The Patriots released Forbath after missing an extra point on Sunday night, via Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Nick Folk underwent an emergency appendectomy on Thursday, and he was waived the next day. Forbath was signed after getting tryouts last week with the Panthers and Titans.

Forbath has now kicked in regular-season games for five different teams: Washington, the Saints, the Vikings, the Jaguars, and the Patriots.

The next Patriots kicker will be their fifth, from Stephen Gostkowski to Mike Nugent to Folk to Forbath.

They’ll sign their fifth one by Sunday. Whoever is available to be signed in early December, however, will be available for a reason.