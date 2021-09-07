Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' Week 1 rookie power ranking

Week 1 rookie QB power rankings: Does Mac Jones have No. 1 potential? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The future has arrived.

Five quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, tied with the 1999 and 2018 drafts for the second-most ever.

Three of those QBs -- the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson and the Mac Jones of the New England Patriots -- will start right out of the gate in Week 1.

It’s only a matter of time before Justin Fields replaces Andy Dalton in Chicago, while Trey Lance is the heir apparent to Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco.

The bottom line: All five QBs in the 2021 draft class have serious upside. But who will make the most of that potential? Let’s set a baseline on the rookie quarterbacks with our first set of rankings ahead of Week 1.

Editor's Note: We'll track the progress of the first-round quarterbacks every Tuesday in our rookie quarterback power rankings. The rankings are based on a combination of recent performances and potential impact, so QBs who are starting get preference over those currently in reserve roles.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Preseason stats: 31 for 44, 323 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 106.5 passer rating

The No. 1 overall pick showcased his rocket arm in the Jaguars’ preseason finale, completing 11 of 12 passes with a pair of touchdowns against the Cowboys. The Houston Texans’ putrid defense shouldn’t offer much more resistance, so Lawrence is the early favorite to put up the best Week 1 stats in this group.

Jones is closing the gap (more on him shortly), but Lawrence is the top rookie QB in this class until proven otherwise.

2. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Preseason stats: 36 for 56, 389 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 97.4 passer rating

Could the No. 15 pick be better than all four QBs taken before him? You bet. Jones has drawn rave reviews both inside and outside Foxboro: Drew Brees dubbed Jones the most NFL-ready rookie QB, while the Alabama product is already drawing early Tom Brady comparisons.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Why it’s OK to compare Mac Jones to Tom Brady | Listen & Subscribe |

Even if the hype is a little overblown, Jones is set up for success in New England with the brilliant coaching duo of Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, a solid offensive line and an upgraded group of weapons. There’s a reason Jones jumped to second in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds after the Patriots cut Cam Newton.

3. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Preseason stats: 15 for 20, 191 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 137.7 passer rating (two games)

So far so good for Wilson, who looked sharp in two preseason games before sitting out the finale. His first regular-season test won’t be easy, though, as the Jets travel to Carolina for the Sam Darnold revenge game.

Wilson might be in the least enviable position of the rookie QBs as he attempts to revitalize an offense that ranked dead last in yards per game last season. He gets the nod over Fields and Lance by virtue of his starting gig, but these rankings are subject to change.

4. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Preseason stats: 30 for 49, 276 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 90.2 passer rating; 11 rushes, 92 yards, 1 TD

Fields was dynamic as a passer and a rusher in the preseason and could cause serious problems for NFL defenses when he replaces Dalton under center. The only concerns with Fields are durability and a below-average receiving corps, but if Dalton falters against the Rams, the Ohio State product could shoot up the board here.

5. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Preseason stats: 19 of 41, 276 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 83.0 passer rating

Lance had the lowest preseason completion percentage of this group and was the only first-round rookie to throw an interception. He’s also the furthest away from guaranteed playing time (for now) with Garoppolo ahead of him on the depth chart.

That said, Kyle Shanahan should have a field day with Lance’s diverse talents once the rookie takes over. All five players on this list have legitimate franchise QB potential, and Lance is no exception.

