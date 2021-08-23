Patriots quarterback Mac Jones says starting "more of a future thing"

Mac Jones: Starting at QB "more of a future thing" originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Eventually, Mac Jones is going to get a chance to start a game for the New England Patriots. But when?

Monday afternoon on WEEI's OMF program, Jones said that it's "more of a future thing" when asked if he was ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL now.

"Today, I'm just trying to learn the plays I messed up at practice," Jones said. "That's really my focus. I'll fix those and then move on to the next day. I think I'm starting to get a good grasp of it."

With Cam Newton out until Thursday due to a "misunderstanding" over the league's COVID protocols, Jones, the 15th overall pick from April's draft, will be front and center for joint practices against the New York Giants in Foxboro.

Newton will be eligible to play in Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, but it's unclear for the moment who'll start that game -- or more importantly, New England's regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.

"I'm just here to be a good teammate and help the quarterback room," Jones said. "When I'm in there, I need to execute the plays and I can continue to get better at that -- and I will. It's just a learning experience. I'm ready to play any role I can play."

Jones said that he's had a great relationship with Newton thus far, and was thankful for help he's received from the other two quarterbacks on the depth chart in Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

"Obviously, Cam has been in the NFL for a long time," Jones said. "He's done a great job mentoring me and helping me and just providing that leadership aspect in meetings or even in personal time. He's been awesome."