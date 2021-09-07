Patriots quarterback Mac Jones enlists girlfriend for help preparing at home

Here's how Mac Jones' girlfriend helps him prepare for new role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Starting a new job can be stressful.

So New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who was named the team's starter last week, has enlisted some help at home.

Appearing on WEEI's Merloni & Fauria Tuesday for the first time since being named the starting quarterback for the Patriots, Jones said that he's recruited his girlfriend to help him walk through plays after he leaves practice at Gillette Stadium.

"She does a good job," Jones told Merloni and Fauria. "Most of the time she just walks through them in the yard, she helps me a lot."

Jones, who's preparing for his first NFL start in five days against the Miami Dolphins, said that he's always been a visual learner.

"It helps to see it," he said. "Whether it's drawing it or walking through it."

Jones said that he and his girlfriend recently adopted a puppy named Rose, a Maltipoo. He didn't say whether or not Rose was part of the walkthroughs as well.

DraftKings is the official Daily Fantasy partner of the NFL, and for Week 1, new players can PLAY FREE for the one million dollar TOP PRIZE when you make your first deposit. Just download the DraftKings app and sign up with promo code NBCSB.