Bean: What Pats should be willing to spend for every QB on trade market originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

This figures to be a chaotic offseason for the quarterback position. Lots of QBs will change teams and there’s a very good chance the Patriots will find themselves a new starter.

There will be free agents out there — Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett, etc. — but some of the most interesting names would require a trade. So here’s basically every QB I can think of who could end up in a trade (including QBs in the draft for whom the team might need to move) and what I’d be willing to pay for them if I’m the Patriots.

You’ll probably notice a lot of these prices, such as those for Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson, are low. Why? Because the Patriots can’t afford to trade a ton for a quarterback. As such, the only way they’d seemingly be able to trade for one of them would be if the price was a lot lower than what we’ve speculated for the players.

This is absolutely not a “Here’s what these guys will cost” list. It’s a “Here’s what the Patriots should be willing to pay for these players” list. So you’ll see a lot of these prices and think, “Well then, they’re not going to get the guy.” Correct. In most of these cases, they simply aren’t in position to do so.

Patriots quarterback hunt: What should Pats give up for each QB on trade market?