Watch the Giants' defense completely blow coverage, allowing 86-yard TD run for Patriots QB Danny Etling (VIDEO)

The NFL preseason came to a close and New England Patriots rookie quarterback Danny Etling made sure to bust out one last highlight on Thursday night.

Etling ran a read-option play late in the fourth quarter in the Patriots’ final preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, and decided to keep the ball and run out to the right side.

His fake handoff tricked the defense so bad that Etling had a ridiculous amount of field to work with — and he took full advantage.

Etling ran the ball 86 yards into the end zone for a touchdown, putting up critical points that led the Patriots to a 17-12 win.

Granted, no starter was in the game at the time — and many of the players on the field are fighting for their respective spots on the final 53-man roster — but still, an 86-yard touchdown run from a quarterback is still impressive.

Etling finished the game throwing 18-of-32 for 157 yards and one touchdown. He threw two interceptions.

He also easily led the team in rushing, carrying the ball seven times for 113 yards — making Etling the team rushing leader in the preseason with 120 total yards on the ground.

The 24-year-old was drafted in the seventh round of the NFL draft in April. The former LSU quarterback completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 16 touchdowns last season for the Tigers.

