Patriots quarterback Brady plays catch with Monaco pole-winner Ricciardo

Tom Brady has been absent from voluntary OTAs with the New England Patriots this offseason, but the quarterback isn't struggling to find willing receivers. Even in Monaco.

On Saturday, Red Bull Racing released a video of Brady, standing aboard a packed mega-yacht, throwing a pass to Monaco Grand Prix pole-sitter Daniel Ricciardo, perched on a much smaller boat.

Ricciardo hauled in the pass and then is seen boarding the yacht to celebrate with Brady.

While Brady sticks around to enjoy the Monaco Grand Prix, team owner Robert Kraft still expects the three-time MVP to be back in the fold when the Patriots hold mandatory minicamp from June 5-7.

Brady confirmed in late April that he intends to play the upcoming season, but has thus far skipped all voluntary activities this offseason. He has said he's taken more time for himself and his family in the wake of a 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

"I think he's very excited about the upcoming season," Kraft said at the owners meeting in Atlanta last week. "These are voluntary workouts, and I think he's in great shape. I think he's at an age where -- I was thinking back to when he joined us -- he's blessed to have three children now and built a number of businesses and has certain responsibilities. I think it's very hard for him to fulfill those during the season and the commitment he has to football."

Brady guided the Patriots to the Super Bowl for the eighth time last season, an NFL record for any player, and he is a five-time champion. He won his third NFL Most Valuable Player award for the 2017 season after throwing for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Brady, who turns 41 on Aug. 3, is set to make $15 million in 2018, tied with Cam Newton and Philip Rivers for 19th among NFL quarterbacks. He is scheduled to make the same figure in 2019, which currently ties Alex Smith for 23rd among signal-callers. Brady will count $22 million against the Patriots' cap in both seasons, which ranks tied for 11th in 2018 and 15th in 2019.

--Field Level Media