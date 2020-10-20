Who will be the Patriots' quarterback in 2021? Ranking the best options

Who will be Pats' quarterback in 2021? Ranking the best options originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's a new concept to New England fans, but the Patriots are year-to-year at quarterback.

The team brought Cam Newton in to replace Tom Brady after the six-time Super Bowl champion bolted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Newton is on a one-year contract, though, so Bill Belichick and Co. will start from a clean slate again in 2021 unless they sign the 31-year-old QB to an extension before the season ends or give him the franchise tag.

Patriots Talk Podcast: The Aftermath - Who is to blame for the Patriots loss to the Broncos? | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

So, which path should the Patriots take next season?

Should they bring Newton back after seeing what new dimensions he brings to this offense? Should they hand the keys to 24-year-old Jarrett Stidham, who was the expected starter before Newton showed up?

Or should they turn to free agency, where signal-callers like Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan and old friend Jimmy Garoppolo may be available?

Tom E. Curran, Ted Johnson and Matt Cassel recently debated this subject by ranking their top five options for the Patriots at QB in 2021 -- and let's just say they had some differences.

Check out who each analyst chose in the video player above.