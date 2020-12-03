Who will be the Patriots' quarterback in 2021? Here are some options

Curran: Your guide to Patriots' QB options for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After 20 years of rock-solid stability, the quarterback position in New England has become a giant question mark.

Cam Newton's one-year contract expires this offseason. The Patriots can try to sign him to a new deal and/or target one of several talented arms in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But there are also plenty of QBs around the league who may be looking for new jobs next spring. Would any intrigue Bill Belichick?

As the calendar turns to December, it's time to look ahead. Here are 15 quarterbacks the Patriots could consider adding this offseason, and how they might fit in New England.

