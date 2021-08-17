Patriots QBs Cam Newton, Mac Jones bounce back in 2nd joint practice with Eagles

The New England Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones and Cam Newton put together a stronger practice on Tuesday after struggling in a big way on Monday, according to reporters on the scene.

It was clear to reporters that second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was the most impressive signal-caller in the first session on Monday. But the two Patriots quarterbacks, who are jockeying for the starting job, had highly efficient outings in the second session on Tuesday.

Newton, the No. 1 quarterback, was 13 of 15 in competitive drills. Jones was 13 of 14 with an interception on a pass he forced in the red zone to tight end Devin Asiasi. New England emphasized red-zone work, spending most of its time working against the Eagles in 7-on-7 drills.

#Patriots – #Eagles joint practice Day 2:

– Newton 13/15, Jones 13/14, INT.

– Both QBs threw just 2 passes in 11-on-11s, the rest were red zone 7-on-7s.

– No major proclamations today.

– Practice stopping short by 40 min relative to Monday could mean starters play a lot Thursday. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 17, 2021

Good day overall for both Patriots QBs. Cam Newton was 13-of-15 with a drop. Mac Jones was 13-of-14 and was perfect after his early INT. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 17, 2021

Practice finished with each team getting six goal-line reps. Cam Newton had a pass broken up, he ran one in, and he handed to Damien Harris who got in. Mac Jones hit Devin Asiasi for a score, handed to Brandon Bolden on a jet sweep score, and handed to James White for a score. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 17, 2021

A shorter practice today for the Patriots and Eagles ends after 1 hour, 20 minutes. Mac Jones’ TD pass to TE Devin Asiasi in his final red-zone drill, on play-action, had him fired up. Jones pumped his fist, pointed to Cam Newton, and the two leaped into the air in celebration. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 17, 2021

New England will no practice on Wednesday ahead of its Week 2 preseason matchup against the Eagles.

