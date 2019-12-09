Patriots QB Tom Brady's top speed on 17-yard run vs. Chiefs might surprise you

Tom Brady doesn't take off and run for first downs very often, but when the situation presented itself late in Sunday's game against the Kansas Chiefs, the New England Patriots quarterback made the most of the opportunity.

The Patriots' final drive ultimately ended with a failed fourth down pass attempt into the end zone, but a little bit before that play, there was a 4th-and-6 scenario at the Chiefs' 29-yard line and 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. Brady took the snap, quickly looked at his wide receivers and realized the best way to pick up the first down was running for it himself.

The 42-year-old quarterback picked up 17 yards for his longest run of the 2019 season. Even Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was all fired up.

BRADY RUNS IT 17 YARDS ON 4TH DOWN 💨



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/vMWEFMjSAe



— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2019

Brady, according to ESPN Stats and Info, reached a max speed that he hadn't hit since 2016.

It's his fastest max speed since Week 5 of 2016, when he beat that mark twice (!).



His fastest that day was 16.63.



— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 9, 2019

The Patriots lost 23-16 to the Chiefs but remain the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture entering their Week 15 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

