Will Patriots QB Tom Brady's recent home playoff dominance continue vs. Titans?

The New England Patriots offense didn't do much over the second half of the regular season to instill confidence in the team's fans entering the NFL playoffs, but there are a few reasons to still be optimistic about the defending Super Bowl champions.

One of those reasons is quarterback Tom Brady.

Sure, Brady didn't put up eye-popping numbers during the 2019 regular season. He didn't play at an MVP level and wasn't among the All-Pro or Pro Bowl selections. However, the 42-year-old quarterback still completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Those stats are pretty good, especially when you consider all the challenges and injuries the Patriots offense dealt with throughout the season.

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium in Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game. It's the first Wild Card Weekend appearance for New England since 2009.

Brady and the Patriots were incredibly tough to beat at home in the playoffs during the last decade. In fact, the Patriots went 12-2 in postseason games at Gillette Stadium during the 2010s. Brady has a long history of giving great playoff performances at home. The last eight playoff games in Foxboro have been particularly impressive for the six-time Super Bowl champion. Check out the stats in the tweet below:

Tom Brady - in the playoffs - at home - since the last time he was "washed up" in 2014



(8-0, 1.000)



Att - 342

Cmp - 229

Cmp% - 67.0%

TD - 19

INT - 4



Rate - 102.4



It's been tough to watch



— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) January 3, 2020

The Patriots aren't a lock by any means to beat the Titans this weekend. Tennessee finished the season 7-3 and quarterback Ryan Tannehill is playing the best football of his eight-year career. The Titans also ranked third in the league in rushing yards and running back Derrick Henry won the rushing title.

However, it's still hard to bet against Brady despite all of the offense's struggles in 2019, and oddsmakers clearly agree. January and February is when Brady takes his game to a higher level, and the Titans defense will need to give its best performance of the season to end the Patriots' nine-game home playoff win streak Saturday night.

