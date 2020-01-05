Patriots QB Tom Brady's pregame fist pump fires up crowd before Titans game

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady starts each pre-game warmup by running the length of the field and giving an emphatic fist pump toward the crowd. His fist pump before Saturday night's AFC Wild Card matchup versus the Tennessee Titans had a little more energy behind it than normal, and Patriots fans reacted accordingly.

Check out Brady firing up the Gillette Stadium crowd in the video below:

Win or go home time. Tom Brady seems to appreciate that. Up close and loud today!!

🗣 It's #NFLPlayoffs time, everybody#Patriots#LFG pic.twitter.com/2OmwL6ac36

— The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) January 5, 2020

There's quite a buzz in Foxboro for the start of this Patriots playoff run. The atmosphere at Gillette Stadium is always going to be great in January given what's at stake, but fans are well aware that this could be Brady's final home game. The Patriots are unlikely to have another home game in this season's playoffs, and Brady also is able to become a free agent this offseason.

Simply put, Brady's future with the Patriots is uncertain, and it should make for an emotional setting in Foxboro. The 42-year-old quarterback's fist pump before kickoff Saturday night was a good preview of things to come.

