Patriots QB Tom Brady trolls Jimmy Brissett on Instagram with hilarious comment

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still watches and cheers for his former backup quarterbacks "every week," but that doesn't mean he also won't poke some fun at them on social media from time to time.

Brady trolled Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett with a comment on his recent Instagram post, which shows the 26-year-old's attire before getting on the team plane for Sunday night's Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's Brissett's photo, followed by Brady's replies:

Brissett helped lead the Colts to a huge upset of the Chiefs last week, improving Indy's record to 3-2 and earning a share of the AFC South division lead.

He was acquired by the Colts in a trade that sent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to the Patriots before the 2017 season. The deal has worked out quite well for both teams.

Brissett had been one of Brady's backups since he was drafted by New England in 2016.

