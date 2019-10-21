Patriots QB Tom Brady tells Randy Moss how he keeps his competitive fire going

People often say Father Time is undefeated, but he's having a heck of a time going up against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady is in his 20th NFL season at age 42, and he still ranks among the best players at his position.

The Patriots are 6-0 for the first time since 2015, and Brady recently passed Peyton Manning for second place on the league's career passing yards leaderboard.

ESPN NFL analyst Randy Moss, who played with Brady for multiple seasons beginning in 2007, recently sat down with the legendary quarterback for an interview before "Monday Night Football" between the Patriots and New York Jets.

One of Moss' questions for Brady was how he still keeps his competitive fire burning this deep into his career.

"That's a good question. I think, for me -- one, it's the love of the game," Brady explained. "I enjoy it. And football is my first love. I sit here and think, 'Well, if I wasn't playing football, what would I be doing?' I can't find an answer to that. So, it's like why not keep doing what I love doing?

"I think there's a lot of people who've made sacrifices in their life to support me -- my wife, my kids, my family. They're getting a little bit older. So, it's not going to last forever."

Moss also asked Brady if his kids have told him it's almost time to come home.

"Not my kids so much." Brady said. "I've asked my oldest son, who is 12, Jack, I say, ‘Jack, what do you think?' He'll be like, ‘Whatever you want, dad.' And I say, 'come give me a big hug for saying that.' Then I'll say it to my wife and she will go, ‘You already know my answer.' She is just a loving wife that wants me to be around the kids all the time. But she's also so supportive of the things I love to do, too."

Regardless of how many years Brady has left in his career, the end is not far away, and he's not afraid to acknowledge that.

"It will come, It is getting closer. We're close to the end," Brady said. "It is not going to go on forever. I am enjoying it. For me, at this point, it's really about the relationships. It's about the people who I play for, the people who I play with, that's what I'm enjoying."

