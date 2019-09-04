Patriots QB Tom Brady: To still be playing in NFL 'is something I treasure'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still loves the game of football, and that's one explanation to why he remains so invested in playing despite having won six Super Bowl titles and just about every individual award.

Brady will begin his 20th NFL season Sunday night when the Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Week 1 matchup at Gillette Stadium. One of the most valuable traits of any starting quarterback is availability, and that fact is not lost on Brady as he enters another long campaign.

"I love being available to the team," Brady told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "I think that's been something that I feel like is very important for my job. I can't help the team if I'm not out there. I work pretty hard to make sure that I am. A lot of that prep comes in advance; that's been well-documented over the years. I think one thing I've gained over many years is appreciation for doing things I love to do. And how fortunate I am to have found a profession -- I love the little nuances to the position, nuances to the sport, to the scheme. The chess match between the offenses and defenses."

"So many great players have played this game, and to still be doing it is something I treasure. I love being quarterback for this team. Hopefully I can stay healthy. There are a lot of things that go into that. You take some pretty tough hits, as many people do over the course of the season. There is some luck that is involved, but I try to put myself in position where I can withstand those hits and the physical nature of the game, so I can go out there and be there for my team each week."

Brady's resumé is unlike any other in NFL history, but that doesn't mean the 42-year-old quarterback, or the Patriots as a team, lack goals to strive for in 2019.

There's plenty more history for the franchise to make. For example, they could join the Buffalo Bills as the only teams ever to make four consecutive appearances in the Super Bowl. If they win Super Bowl LIV, the Patriots will pass the Steelers for the most such championships in league history. New England also is aiming to become the first repeat Super Bowl winner since Brady and Co. accomplished the feat back in 2003 and 2004.

Brady still has records within his reach, too. He's 22 touchdown passes away from tying Peyton Manning's career regular season record. He needs two more game-winning drives to tie Manning's regular season record of 56. Brady is 31 games behind Brett Favre's record for the most regular season games started. This season he could become the first quarterback to start all 16 games at age 42.

Brady, like many other legendary athletes, continues to find different ways to stay motivated after achieving historic success. These days, there's a lot of motivation to be summoned from the talking heads proclaiming each season that the end of the Patriots dynasty is near.

