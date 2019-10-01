One of the keys to Sunday's Week 5 game between the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins will be third-down defense.

The Redskins haven't been able stop opposing offenses in crucial third down scenarios, and that bodes poorly for Sunday's matchup against quarterback Tom Brady and a Patriots offense motivated to improve after a poor showing in Week 4.

If there's one area where Brady should be able to get the best of Washington's defense time and time again, it's passing on third down. The Redskins defense is allowing an absurd 87.2 completion percentage on third downs through four games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Who's the toughest to throw against on 3rd Down this season?



3rd Down Comp% Allowed:



1. DET 44.4%

2. NE 45.2%



31. ATL 73.3%

32. WAS 87.2%















— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 1, 2019

Washington is allowing opponents to convert on a league-high 63 percent (34-for-54) of their third-down situations. With a third-down defense this poor, it's no wonder why the Redskins are still searching for their first win of the season.

The Patriots didn't fare too well on third downs against a stingy Buffalo Bills defense last week. New England went 5-for-18 on third down but still managed to escape Buffalo with a 16-10 victory.

If the Patriots offense is going to get back on track, it must do a better job converting on third down and tiring opposing defenses with long drives. The Redskins are the perfect opponent for the Patriots to accomplish this goal.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots QB Tom Brady should shred Redskins defense in this area in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston