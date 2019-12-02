The New England Patriots offense didn't get off to the best start Sunday night at NRG Stadium.

In fairness, the Patriots were able to move the ball at a decent rate on their opening drive versus the Houston Texans defense. But like so many of the team's trips to the red zone this season, a touchdown eluded the offense and newly signed kicker Kai Forbath converted his first field goal attempt with the Patriots.

The next two Patriots drives ended in the following ways: a Tom Brady interception and a 3-and-out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 3-and-out included Brady and Jakobi Meyers not being on the same page during a third-down play, as the Patriots quarterback threw the ball nowhere near the rookie wide receiver along the sideline. Brady looked frustrated as he walked off the field, and when he got to the bench, he had an animated conversation with a teammate(s).

Check out the exchange in the video below:

Anyone read lips? The only thing I caught was stuff I can't type here. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/AmzhOFdWcF — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 2, 2019

The Patriots have relied on a historically dominant defense all season, but at some point, the offense is going to need to win them a game. Right now, it doesn't look like Brady and the offense is anywhere near that level. The chemistry in the passing attack is not good, and the run game has been ineffective most of the year.

Story continues

There's still four games left in the regular season after Sunday night for head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to figure out a solution to the offense's troubles, but these adjustments need to be made quickly or the Baltimore Ravens could claim the No. 1 seed sooner than later.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots QB Tom Brady shows frustration in animated conversation on sideline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston