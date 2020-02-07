We still don't know where New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be playing next season, but he's sure staying active on social media.

Brady has continued to post on his social media accounts since the Patriots' 2019 season ended in disappointing fashion, including an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday.

The six-time Super Bowl champion was mentioned in a tweet Friday that claimed he would've sunk a golf shot that former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning put just a few feet from the hole. Brady gave a hilarious response with a friendly jab at his former rival.

Not true. Peyton is the better golfer right now. He's had much more practice these past few years. https://t.co/etoGOmd0c0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 7, 2020

Manning is only one year older than Brady, but the five-time MVP retired after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season. Brady, who passed Manning on the league's career touchdowns leaderboard this past season, turns 43 in August and will play at least one more year.

Not only has Manning had the opportunity to play more golf than Brady over the last few years, he also got to play in January fairly often throughout his career because of the Colts' and Broncos' early exits from the playoffs. Manning made the playoffs 15 times, and in nine of those seasons his team was one-and-done.

We wouldn't be surprised if Brady and Manning play plenty of golf together once they're both retired. It would be a great way to enjoy each other's company and reminisce about one of the NFL's greatest rivalries.

Patriots QB Tom Brady roasts Peyton Manning with hilarious golf tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston