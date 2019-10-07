Patriots QB Tom Brady reminisces about 'incredible rivalry' with Peyton Manning

The rivalry between New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and former Indianapolis Colts (and Denver Broncos) quarterback Peyton Manning is one of the finest the NFL has ever known.

Brady and Manning arguably are the two greatest quarterbacks in league history, and they played against each other 17 times, including the playoffs, from 2001 through 2015. Brady emerged victorious in 11 of those games.

Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2015. He set many impressive records, including the career passing yards mark. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke that record last season, and Brady needs just 18 yards Thursday night to pass Manning and move into second place.

Does Brady miss his rivalry with Manning?

"I loved playing against him," Brady said Monday during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." "I just knew that every time we played a Peyton Manning-led team, you would have to be so good because you knew he was going to be," Brady said.

"We had so many significant games over the years. It was an incredible rivalry. I think Peyton was one of the very best to play, obviously, that goes without saying. Any time you play those games, it feels different. Those games have kind of come and gone, which is pretty unique for me to see different players, and to see a different generation. I have a lot more perspective, I think, on the NFL now than 10 years ago. But yeah, I miss seeing him play. He was spectacular. He was the epitome of how to play quarterback in the NFL, and I learned a lot from him."

Brady is beginning to develop an awesome rivalry with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

They met twice last season, including the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Brady and the Patriots won both games, and they could meet twice more before the 2019 campaign is over.

Whatever rivalry Brady creates with Mahomes probably won't ever be as impactful as the one he enjoyed with Manning, but it should make for an exciting end to the Patriots quarterback's career.

