Patriots QB Tom Brady lets guard down, hits back at haters in CBS interview

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady usually gives a few cliché answers in his post-game interviews on the field after NFL playoff wins, but that wasn't the case Sunday.

Brady was interviewed by CBS' Tracy Wolfson after the Patriots punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game with a convincing 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium. The 41-year-old let his guard down a bit and pretty much admitted he heard a lot of the criticism of him and/or the team entering the playoffs.

"It'll be a good game," Brady said of the upcoming conference title game. "They're a good team. We played them earlier this year. I know everyone thinks we suck and, you know, can't win any games. So, we'll see. It'll be fun."

Here's the video:

Brady was more reserved in his postgame interview with reporters at the podium. When asked about proving the haters wrong, he simply responded: "I just like winning."

The Patriots hear the "this is the end of the dynasty" talk on a yearly basis, but the 2018 season seemed to have more of those hot takes compared to previous campaigns. New England did struggle more than it's accustomed to during the regular season, including a 3-5 road record and three losses by more than 10 points.

But with Brady reportedly as healthy as he's been all season and the Patriots getting to play the underdog role entering the AFC title game showdown with the Chiefs, how could you bet against the legendary quarterback next Sunday? When you've won five Super Bowl titles, you need to find all the motivation possible, and perhaps Brady has found some with all of the criticism hurled his way this season.

