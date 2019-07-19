Patriots QB Tom Brady jumps off cliff with daughter in new Instagram video

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finally fell off a cliff.

No, not on the football field. We're talking about his vacation.

The six-time Super Bowl champion posted an Instagram video Friday of he and his daughter, Vivian, jumping off a cliff and into the water together. Check it out in the post below:

This is not the first time Brady has literally jumped off a cliff. He did it back in 2015 as well.

Brady also commented on his latest Instagram post to make a cliff joke, which might have been an attempt to troll ESPN "First Take" co-host Max Kellerman. Kellerman infamously predicted in 2016 that the veteran quarterback's performance would "fall off a cliff." Or, maybe, Brady really didn't want to be the first person to jump off the cliff. In fairness, it does look scary.

Brady will be back at Gillette Stadium next week when the Patriots begin their 2019 training camp.

