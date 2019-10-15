Patriots QB Tom Brady is 'hoping' Isaiah Wynn can return from injured reserve

The New England Patriots have been forced to shuffle their offensive line due to several injuries early in the 2019 season, and quarterback Tom Brady is hoping one of those injured players is able to return before the playoffs.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn hasn't played for the Patriots since he left the team's Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. The 2018 first-round pick suffered a foot injury and was placed on injured reserve before Week 3. The Patriots, per NFL rules, are able to have two players return from injured reserve during the regular season.

Wynn's return would be a nice boost for Brady and the Patriots offense as a whole, and the 42-year-old quarterback talked about that during his Westwood One Radio interview with Jim Gray before "Monday Night Football."

"We have one (player) that we're hoping can return from injury -- Isaiah Wynn, who was our left tackle to start the year," Brady said.

"He's working hard and progressing, and any time you get players back, it not only improves the depth of the team, but you get some youthful exuberance as well. Any time you get players back from injury, I think it's a benefit to the team. They have the short-term IR rules now where you get two players back, and we haven't used any of those allocations yet. It's up to coach (Bill) Belichick to decide who gets those, but we're certainly hoping Isaiah can come back at some point."

Veteran offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse, who the Patriots signed after starting right tackle Marcus Cannon suffered an injury in the season opener, has served as New England's starting left tackle with Wynn sidelined.

The offensive line played quite well to begin the season, giving up just four sacks during the first three games. The last three games have been a different story, however. The o-line has allowed seven sacks and 18 QB hits over that span.

Wynn is eligible to return to practice after the Patriots play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, but he wouldn't be able to play in a game until Week 11 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a torn Achilles in August of 2018.

Another player who could return to game action after being placed on injured reserve earlier in the season is rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who reportedly is expected to practice with the Patriots this week.

