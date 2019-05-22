Patriots QB Tom Brady had highest 'clutch' grade in PFF's 2018 rankings originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady is 41 years old, but there's still no player in the NFL you'd want more than the New England Patriots quarterback when it's winning time late in the game.

Brady turned in another excellent season in 2018, leading the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl win since he became the team's starting quarterback in 2001. The veteran quarterback provided plenty more highlights for his reel of clutch moments, including his late-game drives on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus' 2018 grades, no player was more clutch than Brady. Take a look at the top three clutch QBs from last season in the tweet below:

These three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks sitting atop the clutch list is no surprise.

Aaron Rodgers' inclusion is even more impressive when you factor in the injuries he dealt with and the Green Bay Packers' overall incompetence. Russell Wilson led a Seahawks team to the playoffs that many people predicted would finish third in the NFC West division.

Brady's stats in 2018 were good, not great, by his lofty standards. But when the Patriots needed Brady to be at his best, he most often rose to the occasion. So, it's no surprise the Patriots currently are poised to enter the 2019 season as the co-favorites to win a record-breaking seventh Super Bowl crown.

