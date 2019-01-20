Patriots QB Tom Brady gives perfect quote on his cold-weather dominance originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Many NFL players are negatively impacted when the weather is very cold, but the same cannot be said for Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback is 24-4 when the temperature is below 30 degrees, including last week's AFC Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers. His next game, Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, is expected to have temperatures in the 20s.

Jay Feely, who will be part of the CBS crew for Sunday's AFC title game broadcast, shared an incredible quote from Brady on how he plays so well in these cold-weather games.

Tom Brady is 24-4 in his career when the temperature is below 30 degrees, he talked about his comfort playing in the cold since college, the fact they practice in it all the time, and gave us this pearl

"My mind doesn't slow down in the cold, but their bodies do"

Brady won't be the only quarterback on the field at Arrowhead Stadium who's excelled in frigid temperatures. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 3-0 in games with temperatures below 32 degrees, and he played quite well in Kansas City's AFC Divisional Round victory over the Indianapolis Colts amid sloppy, snowy conditions.

Still, you have to like the Patriots' chances of an upset Sunday with Brady's experience in cold environments, especially when you consider how dominant he's been over his last 16 playoff games.

