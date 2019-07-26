Patriots QB Tom Brady gets day off from second training camp practice

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not participating in Friday's training camp activities at Gillette Stadium.

Before fans get nervous, it appears to just be a day off for the 41-year-old quarterback.

Brady is one of several Patriots players present on Day 2 of camp but not participating:

Brady took part in drills Thursday and looked fine physically. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and rookie Jarrett Stidham likely will be the focus of passing drills Friday without the six-time Super Bowl champion participating. Second-year quarterback Danny Etling practiced Thursday as a wide receiver.

