Patriots QB Tom Brady gets day off from second training camp practice

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not participating in Friday's training camp activities at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady is here... loosening up with teammates... but doesn't look like he'll be practicing. Not in uniform. Not wearing a helmet. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 26, 2019

Before fans get nervous, it appears to just be a day off for the 41-year-old quarterback.

Tom Brady is a spectator for today's no-pads practice. "Just a day off" I have been told. Pads are on and camp starts for reals beginning Saturday. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) July 26, 2019

Brady is one of several Patriots players present on Day 2 of camp but not participating:

Brady took part in drills Thursday and looked fine physically. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and rookie Jarrett Stidham likely will be the focus of passing drills Friday without the six-time Super Bowl champion participating. Second-year quarterback Danny Etling practiced Thursday as a wide receiver.

