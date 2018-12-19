Patriots QB Tom Brady could miss $5M in performance bonuses this season

With just two weeks remaining in the 2018 NFL season, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is close to missing out on $4 million of a possible $5 million in performance bonuses designed to boost his compensation.

Brady reworked his contract with the Patriots last August to pay out bonuses if he finished in the top five among NFL quarterbacks in five separate statistical categories – passer rating, completion percentage, yards per pass attempt, touchdown passes and passing yards. For each top-five finish, Brady earns $1 million.

However, through 14 games, Brady cracks the NFL’s top five in just one category, passing yards, where he ranks fifth with 3,979 yards but has just five more yards than the next competitor. Currently, he ranks 12th in passer rating (97.6), 17th in completion percentage (65.9 percent), 10th in yards per attempt (7.8 yards) and 11th in touchdown passes (24), according to Pro Football Reference.

Brady still has two games left to meet the necessary requirements, though he could also fall out of the top five in passing yards and earn none of the bonus payments. He finished in the top five in all five categories during the 2017 season, earning Most Valuable Player honors in the process.

The 41-year-old quarterback can earn up to $20 million this season if he manages to hit all five benchmarks. Despite his five championship wins and various statistical achievements, Brady entered the season ranking 22th among NFL quarterbacks in terms of average annual salary.

The Patriots have a 9-5 record and currently hold first place in the AFC East.

