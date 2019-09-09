Patriots QB Tom Brady carves up Steelers defense in excellent first half

FOXBORO, Mass. -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense had no answers for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots offense in the first half of Sunday night's regular-season opener at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots went into halftime with a 20-0 lead after gaining 275 total yards and converting five of nine third downs. Brady was in fine form, completing 16 of 25 pass attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

His first touchdown strike went to wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon made a Steelers player miss near the goal line and ran into the end zone to complete a 20-yard score.

New England's second touchdown came on another excellent pass from Brady, who found wide receiver Phillip Dorsett between two defenders for a 25-yard score.

Brady only played three drives in the preseason, and after a shaky opening series Sunday night he quickly shook the rust off to give his team a comfortable halftime lead.

