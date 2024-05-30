Patriots QB stats from Wednesday’s OTAs practice

The New England Patriots quarterbacks were under the microscope for Wednesday’s OTAs practice with only three being present. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Joe Milton III was absent for the practice, but that clearly didn’t stop others from shining.

Jacoby Brissett went 6-of-7 in 11-on-11 drills and 7-of-8 in 7-on-7 drills, while Bailey Zappe went 4-of-6 in 11-on-11 drills and 4-of-7, including an interception, in 7-on-7s.

Rookie Drake Maye showed efficiency as well. He went 4-of-6 in 11-on-11s, while going 12-of-14 in 7-on-7s, per the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

The quarterbacks had a strong day, despite the Zappe interception. It will be interesting to see what comes of the room with the team likely to make a cut at some point. Coach Jerod Mayo has already hinted at a plan to trim down the quarterback room heading into training camp.

Days like Wednesday serve as a building block for a Patriots offense that needs to find its groove once again. So far, it looks like the quarterback room is stronger than it was last year.

