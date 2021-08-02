Patriots QB report: Cam Newton remains top option, but Mac Jones has better day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perry: Newton remains top option, but Jones has better day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The game was on the line. Fourth down. If you make the play, you win. If you don't, you lose. And you run. Simple.

That was the scenario presented by Bill Belichick at the end of Monday's training camp practice, his team's fifth in six days. The top Patriots defense was on the field. The top offense, led by quarterback Cam Newton, was stationed at the four-yard line.

Perry: Versatile Mills could be a big key in defensive backfield

Newton tried to hit Nelson Agholor on a slant for the game-winner. There might've been some contact at the line from defensive back Jalen Mills. There might've been a communication breakdown between the quarterback and receiver. But it looked like Newton simply missed Agholor, leading him too far out in front as Agholor came out of his break. 

Incomplete. Game over. The offense was sent off for a lap around both practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

It was just one rep, but that rep, the final rep of the practice, was telling for a couple of different reasons.

First, Newton was the only quarterback given the opportunity for a gotta-have-it snap at the end. It was a pretty clear indication, if you needed one, that he remains the quarterback atop the Patriots depth chart at this point in time. 

Second, Newton's miss seemed to be just that. While his accuracy has been dialed in better in recent practices than it was in the first couple sessions of camp, he still has moments when the football gets away from him a bit. He overthrew Jonnu Smith down the seam at one point on Monday. He also threw a pick to Ja'Whaun Bentley when he tried to lay a 7-on-7 throw over the linebacker level and in front of the safeties.

Bill Belichick reiterated on Saturday that Newton is his starter, but he also mentioned that he would be faced eventually with "a hard decision." 

While Newton may be the clear top quarterback atop the depth chart at the moment, if Mac Jones continues to string together practices where he is more accurate, more anticipatory with his throws and the cleaner decision-maker -- as he was Monday -- the door should be open for him to take advantage. 

THE NUMBERS

Here's the quick rundown on how Newton and Jones fared in competitive 11-on-11 drills: 

* Newton went 5-for-11, with one attempt dropped by Sony Michel.

* Mac Jones went 13-for-17, with two passes dropped (Agholor, Hunter Henry) and two reps that resulted in "sacks" by Adrian Colbert and Ronnie Perkins.

In the lone 7-on-7 period, Newton and Jones both went 5-for-7. Newton had one pass picked off by Bentley and one batted at the line by a paddle held at the line of scrimmage. Jones had one of his attempts, a seam pass to David Wells, broken up by Raekwon McMillan.

Including what looked like three-quarter speed periods of 11-on-11 work earlier in the practice, Newton went 9-for-16 with two drops. Jones went 18-for-22. 

SNAP JUDGEMENTS

Newton still first up, but sharing: While Cam Newton remains the first quarterback up in every drill, it looks like he and Mac Jones are sharing first-team reps at times.

Is it a "split," an even sharing of the reps with the top offensive line group and some of the team's top pass-catchers? No. Newton still gets more of those. But Jones gets his share. 

Jones' last four targets of the day on Monday went to Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor. His first six attempts of the competitive 11-on-11 periods went to Damien Harris, Meyers, Brandon Bolden, Agholor, James White and Sony Michel. Many of those came with top offensive linemen on the field. (Starting linemen entered after Jones was pressured on each of his first two competitive 11-on-11 snaps -- once by his college teammate Christian Barmore, who beat fellow rooke Will Sherman.)

Newton, meanwhile, threw to Meyers twice, Agholor and Kristian Wilkerson with his last attempts of practice. His throw to WIlkerson was one of his better attempts of the day, throwing slightly behind the receiver who'd been overplayed by his defender on a slant. Had Newton led Wilkerson on that rep, he would've led him into trouble. 

Newton had the ball out relatively quickly throughout the course of the day -- something he acknowledged recently had been an issue for him -- with none of his reps lasting more than a couple of seconds with him holding the ball behind the line of scrimmage. Progress there. 

The Patriots also continue to show some of the Newton-specific running game plays they showed last season with Newton behind center. They continue to dedicate some time to those even though their first-round pick this season likely won't be running any of those same plays any time soon. 

Jones shows he can put something on it: It had been a relative draw between Newton and Jones through the first four practices of camp when it came to their individual performances.  Jones won Day one, Newton won Day 2, and there was no real headway made by either on Days 3 or 4. 

But Day 5 went to the rookie, if you had to pick one. Why? In part because he continued a trend of being the more productive down-the-field passer. 

Jones doesn't seem to hesitate when he has an opportunity to push the ball down the field, and he did it successfully on Monday when he hit Isaiah Zuber in between Dee Virgin and D'Angelo Ross down the middle of the field for what was about a 50-yard touchdown. Jones also hit Agholor on an out-route to the sideline that flashed some arm strength. Jones isn't thought to have the biggest of arms, but when his feet are under him and he can get into the throw, he has the ability to ratchet up his velocity.

Perry: New faces making great first impressions at Pats camp

Jones had what looked like one pure miss to James White on a dump-off, it went a bit wide and White could only get a hand on it, but otherwise the rookie was on the money in the competitive period of practice. At one point, he hit 12 of 13 throws in a stretch of 16 consecutive reps. 

Late in the practice, with music blaring in a red-zone period, Jones completed only one of four throws. But two were dropped. One drop came on a short out-route to Hunter Henry. The other was on a dime of a throw to Agholor. The fade to the corner hit Agholor's hands and should've been an over-the-shoulder catch, but the ball popped loose and JC Jackson knocked it away before Agholor could corral it. 

One of Jones' best reps of the practice came before the intensity of the session ticked up a notch. Jones faked a hand-off, and seemed to pretty clearly cycle through two reads before moving to a third and hitting Smith in stride for a chunk gain. The ball is usually out quickly with Jones, but on the occasions he holds onto it, he still appears to be decisive with his reads. Getting to his third option and making something of it -- in rhythm, within the structure of the play -- made that an eyebrow-raising rep. 

Jones, Newton and their teammates are expected to be in pads on Tuesday. Though neither quarterback will be hit, it'll be interesting to see how more contact on the outside between receivers and corners will impact those delivering the passes. Pads should also impact how defenders can rush the quarterback so Newton and Jones may be forced to keep their cool and make quality throws if and when they're pushed off their spots behind center.

Practice is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Cam Newton makes hilarious comment about Mac Jones

    Cam and Mac = friendship goals.

  • Washington waives Ross Reynolds

    Ross Reynolds is on the move again. Washington announced on Monday that the club has waived the offensive lineman. The Football Team claimed Reynolds off waivers on Saturday. It’s been a busy week for Reynolds, who signed with Miami last Thursday but was cut on Friday. Reynolds has been in the league since 2019 when [more]

  • Patriots rave about Mac Jones' Cam Newton impression in rookie skit

    Mac Jones was awesome in a recent rookie skit with a great Cam Newton impression, according to several Patriots teammates.

  • Kendrick Bourne claims Patriots 'work harder' than 49ers in camp

    Former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne believes the Patriots "work harder" than the 49ers in training camp.

  • Vikings claim Danny Etling off waivers

    The majority of the Vikings’ quarterback room went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, so the team moved to give Jake Browning some company on the practice field. According to multiple reports, the Vikings have claimed Danny Etling off of waivers. Etling was waived by the Seahawks on Sunday when they signed former Vikings [more]

  • Opinion: Tim Tebow's true 'uphill battle' is under way at Jaguars' training camp

    Tim Tebow is no ordinary player at Jaguars camp, but he'll need to prove he can be an asset as he tries to make the final cut for the roster.

  • Where Wisconsin stands in each of ESPN’s ‘Position U’ rankings

    Where Wisconsin stands in each of ESPN's 'Position U' rankings

  • ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 Will Be Co-Hosted By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe

    Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have closed deals to serve as co-hosts for the upcoming 18th season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” ABC and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television have confirmed the news with Variety. Adams and Bristowe are currently co-hosting the 17th season of “The Bachelorette,” starring leading lady Katie Thurston, which is airing on Monday nights […]

  • 2021 Patriots Training Camp: Veteran Jalen Mills stands out on Monday

    Newcomer Jalen Mills had his ups and downs during his first week of training camp with the Patriots, but as our Phil Perry witnessed on Monday, the former Eagle proved that he has a short memory.

  • Bill Belichick: Patriots had 'good conversation' with N'Keal Harry about WR's trade request

    N'Keal Harry said he would be happy to stay in New England despite his agent requesting a trade on his behalf this summer.

  • Move over Buckeyes, Penn State has the top-ranked Class of 2022 right now

    Move over Ohio State, because Penn State is the new No. 1 in the 247 Sports recruiting rankings for the Class of 2022.

  • NBA free agency set to open, with many eyes on Kyle Lowry

    The machinations toward getting ready, however, were in full steam on Sunday. With Kyle Lowry set to become one of the top free agents available once the shopping window opens, the Heat announced that they picked up the $19.4 million option year on point guard Goran Dragic on Sunday - a move that could be a precursor to making a deal for Lowry, who was a Miami target at the trade deadline this past season. A person with knowledge of the situation said that Kawhi Leonard was declining his $36 million option for this coming season with the Los Angeles Clippers, and a another person said Chris Paul was declining his $44 million option with the Phoenix Suns.

  • Vikings in QB shortage, with Cousins out for COVID protocols

    The Minnesota Vikings have started their second week of training camp with a severe shortage of quarterbacks, with Kirk Cousins and two of his backups sidelined under COVID-19 protocols. Head coach Mike Zimmer has not made any secret of his frustration with those players who have so far declined to get vaccinated for the disease. The trio was first held out of practice on Saturday night, with only third-year player Jake Browning remaining on the roster to run the offense.

  • Bears had Nick Foles trade talks, but not 'right time'

    The Bears No. 3 quarterback revealed that Ryan Pace has fielded trade calls for his services, but that none of them were the 'right situation.'

  • Jaguars place C.J. Beathard, Jarrod Wilson on COVID-19 reserve list

    Quarterback C.J. Beathard and safety Jarrod Wilson were not at the Jaguars’ practice Monday, and the team now has announced both players are on the COVID-19 reserve list. Beathard was a high-risk close contact, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN. High-risk close contacts must isolate five days, per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Fully vaccinated players [more]

  • Alvin Kamara ready for whatever Saints have planned for him post-Drew Brees

    The Saints threw 522 passes last season. They ran the ball 494 times, with Alvin Kamara carrying the ball 187 times. With Drew Brees now gone as QB1, everyone, especially Fantasy players, wants to know if Kamara’s workload will increase. The running back had 270 total touches in 15 games last season. “I don’t look [more]

  • Have Jets found their next great pass-rusher with Carl Lawson?

    Jets GM Joe Douglas made a big bet this offseason that the 26-year-old Carl Lawson is going to help transform the defensive line that will be the centerpiece of Robert Saleh’s defensive scheme.

  • Clemson CB Fred Davis arrested on reckless driving after alleged accident with mail truck

    Fred Davis was allegedly driving 115 mph when he crashed into a mail truck and seriously injured the mail carrier.

  • Andy Dalton: I feel really good where we are right now

    The Bears signed Andy Dalton on March 16. They drafted Justin Fields only 44 days later. Fields is the future and eventually will unseat Dalton as the Bears’ starter, but the veteran quarterback will enter the season under center. Less than four months after signing, Dalton “100 percent” understands the scheme, coach Matt Nagy said [more]

  • Canada shock USA to reach Olympic women's football final

    Jessie Fleming scored a second-half penalty as Canada upset four-time Olympic women's football champions the United States 1-0 in Kashima on Monday to reach the final for the first time.