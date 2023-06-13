Patriots QB Malik Cunningham shares initial thoughts on WR transition

New England Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham opened up about his switch to wide receiver, when speaking with media members.

The undrafted rookie was a highly-touted signal-caller from Louisville, but New England saw him more as an overall athlete. Cunningham did have running ability in college. He ran for over 3,000 yards in his career at Louisville, including a 1,031-yard campaign in 2021. That same year, he also ran for 20 touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That athleticism has New England experimenting with Cunningham at different positions. He said the Patriots were the only team to work him out at wide receiver prior to the draft. He also admitted it’s a bit of an adjustment, and he is still figuring things out.

Malik Cunningham, who is switching from QB to WR, said he’d never run a route prior to joining the #Patriots: “There’s some days where I’m like, man I’m overwhelmed. But I just take a deep breath and take it day by day.” pic.twitter.com/DgYXWgEkYF — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) June 12, 2023

It sounds like New England has a plan for Cunningham to be involved. He could be a solid depth piece in a receiver room that is still missing explosive talent.

More Patriots News!

Patriots sign rookie third-round draft pick Marte Mapu Patriots Day 1 minicamp attendance: Who sat out on Monday? Patriots QB Mac Jones offers take on DeAndre Hopkins speculation

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire