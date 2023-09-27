Patriots QB Malik Cunningham reemerges as one of five practice players of the week

The New England Patriots returned to the practice field on Wednesday after their big divisional victory over the New York Jets last Sunday.

Five players could be seen wearing a black jersey, which indicates those individuals being honored as the practice players of the week. It’s a welcome return to that tradition for New England after losing the previous two weeks to the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

One of the players wearing a black jersey was rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham, who has been a bit of a mystery since he exploded onto the scene in the preseason.

Here are the practice players of the week after the Patriots’ first win of the season:

QB Malik Cunningham

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Patriots rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham was stealing headlines back in August, but things have been quiet since he’s been on the practice squad.

Cunningham is a versatile playmaker under center with the ball in his hands. His ability to throw and run keeps opposing defenses off balance, as we saw in his Week 1 preseason performance against the Houston Texans.

Cunningham might not be ready to contribute right now, but he’s an interesting quarterback project that could provide real value down the road. For now, he’s a fantastic stand-in for the Patriots defense, when practicing for quarterbacks that can make plays on the move.

QB Bailey Zappe

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like Bailey Zappe is a player that constantly has a replacement option breathing down his neck. That player is veteran backup Will Grier at the moment. But so far, Zappe has done the right things to ensure his job as the No. 2 quarterback in New England remains intact.

There were earlier reports that he wasn’t picking up Bill O’Brien’s offense the way the team hoped, and there was potentially interest in bringing in another veteran quarterback to serve as a backup behind Jones.

Zappe appears to be taking that challenge in stride and responding in a positive manner.

LB Calvin Munson

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Munson is the very definition of staying ready so you never have to get ready.

The Patriots linebacker is the sort of hard-nosed player that has contributed wherever he’s needed. If the Patriots need depth at linebacker, he can step in and help out at the position. If they need him to contribute on special teams, he can step in and fulfill that role as well.

Being a Jack-of-all-trades sort of player is a good way to stick around on coach Bill Belichick’s roster in New England.

WR T.J. Luther

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Rookie wideout T.J. Luther has been working behind the scenes improving on the practice squad. Given the offensive struggles in New England, there is always an opportunity for a receiver like Luther to work his way into the mix, if he continues to perform on the practice field.

Whether it’s competing on offense or contributing on special teams, Luther has shown a willingness to do whatever needs to be done to help the team out.

As mentioned with Munson, that typically goes a long way in Coach Bill Belichick’s eyes, and it likely prompted Luther’s inclusion as a practice player of the week.

DE Keion White

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots rookie Keion White is a sack-monster in the making.

It’s only a matter of time before he has a defensive breakout game. He came close multiple times in flushing New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson out of the pocket, while tossing offensive linemen aside like inflatables at a local swimming pool.

White has been excellent in defensive packages three games into the season. One can only imagine where his ceiling lies as the team continues to get him more involved in the defensive game-planning.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire