Patriots QB Mac Jones uses this photo for motivation ahead of 2022 season

Many athletes have sources of motivation that they use to help them prepare for an upcoming game or season. For New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, he has to look no further than the final game of the Patriots’ 2021 season.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Patriots by a 47-17 score in the AFC Wild Card game in January. Jones and the entire Patriots offense struggled in the game. The quarterback went 24-of-38 on the evening, throwing for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

It was a difficult game for a Patriots team that entered the playoffs limping a bit. They struggled during the back-half of the 2021 regular season.

Now, Jones is ready and motivated to turn the page for 2022. In the now deleted tweet, Brian Hines of PatsPulpit.com snapped a photo of the inside of Jones’ locker last week, per NBC Sports Boston. It appeared to be a picture from the playoff loss to the Bills hanging in it.

Buffalo will be a team to contend with in 2022.

They return much of the same roster as last year, and added eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller. New England and Jones will have their hands full, as they look to improve upon a successful 2021 season.

