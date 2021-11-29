Patriots QB Mac Jones unbothered by cold weather in Week 12 win over Titans

Patriots QB Mac Jones unbothered by cold weather in win over Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The weather in New England is getting colder with December right around the corner, and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones isn't fazed by the winter conditions.

Temperatures dropped to around 35 degrees and there was even some snow falling during Sunday's Week 12 game between the Patriots and Titans at Gillette Stadium.

The cold temperatures and snow couldn't weren't able to prevent Jones from completing 23 of 32 pass attempts for a career-high 310 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Patriots earned a 36-13 win.

Jones played at the University of Alabama and went to high school in Florida. He doesn't have a ton of experience throwing passes in cold weather, but so far the colder conditions haven't bothered him.

"No. I think like I said, the practice helps and that was not as bad as it's going to be, obviously, and it's a mindset thing," Jones told reporters in his postgame press conference. "And coach (Bill) Belichick always tells us to get what you need on and be prepared and then don't complain about it because it is what it is. It's just a mindset. Obviously, it will get worse and we'll continue to figure it out and work through it."

Jones wasn't wearing any special gloves Sunday, and he also noted there wasn't any special prep that went into battling the elements.

"Not really, we practice in similar conditions and it will continue to get colder," Jones said. "I love that we get to practice outside and then that will happen a lot more and it will be a lot colder, so yeah."

The Patriots have five more games on their regular season schedule. Two of them are at home and another is in Buffalo -- another cold weather environment. The weather will be a factor for the Patriots the rest of the year, and Jones' ability -- at least to this point -- to battle the elements and still perform at a high level is definitely encouraging.