Patriots QB Mac Jones talks 'ironing out' communication on offense

Mac Jones talks 'ironing out' communication on offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' "simplified" offense hasn't looked so simple through training camp and preseason.

Frustrations boiled over for second-year quarterback Mac Jones during the team's preseason finale vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. The offense's struggles continued as the offensive line allowed four sacks and Jones tossed an interception in a brutal 23-6 defeat.

Patriots Talk: Cutdown day and how the Patriots’ offense could improve | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

As the team prepares for its Week 1 showdown in Miami, Jones says he's been able to "iron things out" with the offense. He was asked whether that means he has figured out which plays work and which ones don't.

"I think plays are plays. You could have a bad result with one and you're like 'I don't really like that one,' but a lot of times it's more about the process of the play and what you're trying to do," Jones said. "So I don't think canning a play because it doesn't work one time in a game or practice is always a bad idea. I just like to know the 'why.' When the coaches explain that to me, they've done a great job of explaining, 'Hey, this is why we're doing this.' And from there, it's my job to execute it and do a great job.

"That's one of the things that I feel we have ironed out. I'm very particular about what I'm supposed to do on each play. All of us are, and we want to know as a receiver, where do I line up and what do I do? As a quarterback, what are my reads on this specific play? So everybody has their own job, but it's all about what do you do on that play to make it a better play?"

Jones showed promise during his rookie campaign, but his sophomore season is shaping up to be an even bigger challenge. With ex-Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels joining the Las Vegas Raiders, he'll have a "coordinator-by-committee" with Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Bill Belichick each having a say in the offensive play-calling. Jones may also be given autonomy when it comes to which plays are called in certain situations.

The Patriots will hope to solve some of their issues on offense by the time they visit the Dolphins for their regular-season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.