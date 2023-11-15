Patriots QB Mac Jones takes first reps with starting offense at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We still don't know which quarterback will start for the New England Patriots in their Week 12 road game against the New York Giants, but it was interesting to see Mac Jones take the first reps with the starting offense during Wednesday's practice.

Jones was benched again in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany after throwing a costly interception late in the fourth quarter. The third-year QB has 10 interceptions in 10 games, which is the second-most among all NFL QBs. The Patriots have lost eight of the 10 games in which he has thrown an interception.

🔊 Patriots Talk: Jason McCourty: ‘I don't see how you go back to Mac Jones’ | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

It's hard to imagine the Patriots sticking with Jones as the starter following their Week 11 bye. Backup Bailey Zappe and third string Will Grier are New England's other quarterback options, and if you're going to make a change at that position, the bye week is a good time because you have extra days to prepare.

However, Jones was the first QB to get reps Wednesday during the portion of practice that's open to the media, per our Phil Perry.

Patriots practicing before taking off for the bye.



Mac Jones was the first quarterback taking reps during an offense-specific period. Saw Bailey Zappe and Will Grier also get snaps. pic.twitter.com/HJBD3bPAYO — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 15, 2023

Mac Jones and the Patriots back at practice today. Jones taking first reps with the offense during media portion of practice. pic.twitter.com/fLqcyKKdq5 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) November 15, 2023

Maybe the Patriots will actually stick with Jones. Even though that would probably be the wrong decision, it's not like Zappe has impressed in practice or when he's gotten in-game reps. If he had, the decision to move on from Jones would be much easier.

It's also possible that Belichick is just playing mind games and messing with everyone by having Jones take the first-team reps while the cameras are rolling. He also wouldn't want to give the Giants a chance to get a head start on their defensive game-planning.

Wednesday's practice was the Patriots' lone session of the bye week. They will be back on the field next Monday as they prepare for the Giants.