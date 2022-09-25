Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers ankle injury in loss to Ravens

Latest update on Mac Jones after QB's ankle injury vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones' day ended in a whole lot of pain against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback appeared to suffer a left ankle injury on his final pass in New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, an interception on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne. Jones looked to be in serious pain as he hopped off the field on one leg.

Jones had to be helped to the locker room by two Patriots staffers, according to reporters on the scene.

Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for a season-high 323 passing yards but threw three interceptions with zero touchdown passes. Jones' backups are 36-year-old Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe, so it'd be a huge blow to the Patriots if he misses any more time.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared an encouraging update on Jones after the game, noting the second-year QB received X-rays on his left ankle that didn't reveal any fracture.

However, The Athletic's Jeff Howe noted Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday, and that it's possible the quarterback has a high-ankle sprain.

The Patriots also are concerned that Jones may have suffered "tendon and/or ligament damage" that wouldn't have been revealed by X-rays, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.

Jones didn't speak with reporters following the loss while receiving treatment for his injury. He also missed his postgame press conference after New England's season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a back injury, but was able to suit up in Week 2.

Jones' status is definitely worth monitoring in the coming days ahead of a Week 4 matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

