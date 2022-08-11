Patriots QB Mac Jones still has faith and trust in offense

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones still has confidence in his teammates and the offense after a challenging couple of days of training camp.

The offense is coming off a practice where it performed at a better pace than Tuesday, as the unit was able to move the football. Both the running and passing games were clicking with the Patriots working to implement a new offensive style.

Jones is at the center of it all, as he looks to take another step in his second season. The quarterback has had his own offensive frustrations over the course of training camp with the first preseason game slated for Thursday.

He wants his teammates to trust the offense, despite the learning curve it may entail and the challenges it has presented. When speaking with the media, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, he doubled down on his belief that the team will be able to figure things out.

“Yeah,” Jones said. “I think, right now, there’s nothing to focus on besides watching the tape and figuring out what we can do better. You can always assume things. But you know, I’ve been in different offenses, and a lot of guys on our team have, and we feel confident about it. And that just has to come with reps, and in-game reps, too. We gotta see it on tape and see how it looks. The buy-in has to be the buy-in — you have to trust it.

“At the end of the day, we’re gonna figure it out and make this thing work. We have good coaches that are laying the path for us. And we just have to see it how they see it, and come together and dominate together.”

The Patriots’ choice to not name an offensive coordinator is certainly an intriguing one.

New England will have three preseason opportunities to test things out before they play the Miami Dolphins in the regular season opener. The starters aren’t expected to play in Thursday’s game.

But it will be intriguing to see what results a more collaborative offensive approach yield.

