Patriots QB Mac Jones sets franchise record amid big half vs. Jaguars

Mac Jones sets Patriots franchise record amid big half vs. Jags

Mac Jones officially is the most prolific rookie quarterback in New England Patriots history.

Jones lit up the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the Patriots' Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium, completing 12 of 14 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones' second TD pass, a perfect lob to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the final minute of the first half, was his 20th of the season -- which put him in the record books.

With that strike, Jones surpassed Jim Plunkett for the most touchdown passes by a rookie in franchise history.

Plunkett threw his 19 TD passes in just 14 games for the 1971 Patriots after New England took him first overall in the 1971 NFL Draft. That's about the only edge Plunkett has on Jones, though.

Plunkett completed just 48.2% of his passes that year and threw 16 interceptions as his team finished 6-8. Entering Sunday, Jones boasted a 67.2% completion rate with 12 interceptions for the 9-6 Patriots, who sit on the doorstep of the playoffs.

As for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Trevor Lawrence had zero touchdowns and two interceptions at halftime for the Jaguars.